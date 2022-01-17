First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Purchased by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Synergy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $18,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.83. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.77 and a 52-week high of $60.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.017 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

