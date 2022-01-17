First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Short Interest Down 58.6% in December

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the December 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.50. 322,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,270. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $57.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.08.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.