First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the December 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of FAD traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.06. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,910. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.33. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $131.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 28,066 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

