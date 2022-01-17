First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) Short Interest Up 138.5% in December

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 138.5% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,720,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 115.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 111.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 11,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF alerts:

FTXD stock opened at $34.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.41. First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $28.07 and a 1 year high of $39.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.