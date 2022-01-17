Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Holdings Lowered by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVN. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 454.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 644.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in Five9 by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $280,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $161,579.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock worth $5,693,682 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Truist Securities raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.09.

FIVN opened at $128.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.33 and a 12-month high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

