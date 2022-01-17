FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) and Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS) Head to Head Review

Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS) and FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Baosheng Media Group and FLEETCOR Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baosheng Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A FLEETCOR Technologies 0 3 7 0 2.70

FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus target price of $316.78, suggesting a potential upside of 29.83%. Given FLEETCOR Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FLEETCOR Technologies is more favorable than Baosheng Media Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Baosheng Media Group and FLEETCOR Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baosheng Media Group $11.91 million 2.21 $6.95 million N/A N/A FLEETCOR Technologies $2.39 billion 8.29 $704.22 million $9.69 25.18

FLEETCOR Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Baosheng Media Group.

Profitability

This table compares Baosheng Media Group and FLEETCOR Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baosheng Media Group N/A N/A N/A FLEETCOR Technologies 31.12% 30.48% 8.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Baosheng Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FLEETCOR Technologies beats Baosheng Media Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baosheng Media Group

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers and online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process. It also serves media businesses in various ways, including identifying advertisers to buy their ad inventory; facilitating payment arrangements with advertisers; assisting advertisers in handling ad deployment logistics with media; and engaging in other marketing and promotion activities aimed at educating and inducing advertisers to use online advertising. The company's advertising services comprise search engine marketing (SEM) services, such as the deployment of ranked search ads and other display search ads offered by search engine operators; and non-SEM services consisting of social media marketing, in-feed advertising, and mobile app advertising through deploying ads on media, such as social media platforms, short-video platforms, news portals, and mobile apps. Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F. Clarke in 1985 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

