FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 179,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,969 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLNG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the third quarter worth $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 111.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 255.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. 17.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEX LNG stock opened at $24.90 on Monday. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $26.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $81.76 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 12.44%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 135.14%.

About FLEX LNG

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

