Flexacoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $25,643.00 (FXC)

Flexacoin (CURRENCY:FXC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last week, Flexacoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Flexacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Flexacoin has a market capitalization of $44.24 million and $25,643.00 worth of Flexacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00056528 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Flexacoin Profile

Flexacoin (CRYPTO:FXC) is a coin. Flexacoin’s total supply is 7,273,713,838 coins. Flexacoin’s official message board is medium.com/flexa . The Reddit community for Flexacoin is https://reddit.com/r/Flexacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flexacoin’s official Twitter account is @FlexaHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flexacoin’s official website is flexa.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Flexa is an app designed to allow users performing cryptocurrency payments in stores, through their mobile device. With support for Bitcoin, Ether, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin, Flexa instantly converts crypto into the pretended Fiat value at the current market rate. Flexacoin is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Flexa. It can be used as a medium to exchange value, as well as to access special features on the mobile app. Flexacoin was introduced in 2018 as an instant collateralization for digital asset transactions. In the years since, the decentralized finance landscape has evolved dramatically, leading Flexacoin to evolve. On Tuesday, September 8, 2020, Flexacoin ($FXC) became available to migrate to Amp ($AMP). See the official announcement. “

Flexacoin Coin Trading

