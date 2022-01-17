Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowserve from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.63.

Flowserve stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.80.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1,548.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,906,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,106,000 after buying an additional 1,791,087 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 2,988.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 588,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,386,000 after purchasing an additional 568,971 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,107,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,385,000 after purchasing an additional 529,251 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,843,000 after purchasing an additional 500,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 608,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,055,000 after purchasing an additional 363,066 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

