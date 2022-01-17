Formation8 GP LLC Takes Position in Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND)

Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,220,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,652,000. Blend Labs accounts for 35.6% of Formation8 GP LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Formation8 GP LLC owned 7.57% of Blend Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLND. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $146,919,000. Greylock 15 GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $135,261,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $38,964,000. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $17,906,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $5,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

BLND stock remained flat at $$7.07 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 130,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,260. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.40. Blend Labs Inc has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Blend Labs Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLND shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Blend Labs from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $37,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,099 shares of company stock valued at $55,427.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

