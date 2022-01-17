Forsta AP Fonden Buys 2,100 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $138.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $134.00 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.30.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COUP. reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.05.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,494 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $418,817.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.51, for a total value of $11,125,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,695 shares of company stock worth $14,078,973 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

