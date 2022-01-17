Forsta AP Fonden Buys 52,700 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 53.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,017,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,397,000 after acquiring an additional 43,836 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 110,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 29,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 247.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 384,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after acquiring an additional 273,716 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $31.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average is $32.05.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The company had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

