Forsta AP Fonden Buys New Shares in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 12,372.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $2,321,903.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

AFG stock opened at $135.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.21 and a 52 week high of $146.63. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.96.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.29%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

