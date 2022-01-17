Forsta AP Fonden Purchases Shares of 16,100 DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442,806 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,171 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,659,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,546,000 after acquiring an additional 401,135 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 11.0% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,460,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,370,000 after purchasing an additional 736,606 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash stock opened at $131.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.39 and its 200-day moving average is $186.16. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total transaction of $2,028,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total transaction of $19,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,617,286 shares of company stock worth $2,139,144,214. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DASH. KGI Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DoorDash from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.68.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.