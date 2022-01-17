Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 7.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 14.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 37.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Albemarle from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.75.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total transaction of $368,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,379 shares of company stock worth $11,828,448 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALB stock opened at $233.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $133.82 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

