Forsta AP Fonden Sells 1,500 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,442,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,407,000 after purchasing an additional 97,747 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,426 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,797,000 after acquiring an additional 64,142 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,504,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,377,000 after acquiring an additional 115,639 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 971,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,948,000 after acquiring an additional 56,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTWO. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $152.58 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.19 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

