Forsta AP Fonden Sells 1,700 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FRC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 165,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,206,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,784,000 after purchasing an additional 41,941 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.23.

Shares of FRC opened at $192.06 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $143.60 and a one year high of $222.86. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.64.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

