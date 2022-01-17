Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Position Increased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,408 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 140,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $401,000.

NYSEARCA FLCO opened at $25.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.07. Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $26.85.

