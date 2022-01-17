Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Short Interest Down 49.7% in December

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a drop of 49.7% from the December 15th total of 111,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Frontera Energy in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

OTCMKTS FECCF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,940. Frontera Energy has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $8.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.22.

Frontera Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Colombia, Peru, and Midstream. The Colombia segment includes all upstream business activities of exploration and production in Colombia. The Peru segment involves the upstream business activities of exploration and production in Peru.

