Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 81,309 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 625,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,309 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $23,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 407,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after buying an additional 28,406 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 38,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 15,316 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 58,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 697,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,053,000 after buying an additional 129,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

FORM opened at $44.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.45. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $1,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,074 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

