Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $37.66 Million Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,207,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432,549 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.67% of Valvoline worth $37,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Valvoline during the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the second quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Valvoline by 272.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

NYSE VVV opened at $35.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.69. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $37.97.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $835.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.30 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $124,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,278 shares of company stock worth $186,322. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.