Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,997 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.05% of Enstar Group worth $45,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Enstar Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enstar Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Enstar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Enstar Group by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Enstar Group by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group stock opened at $261.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.73. Enstar Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $194.21 and a fifty-two week high of $269.12.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($9.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $202.94 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 80.75% and a return on equity of 19.97%.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

