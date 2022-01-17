Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Invests $28.52 Million in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $28,516,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Crane as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CR. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Crane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Crane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CR. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.20.

NYSE CR opened at $106.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.71. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $72.47 and a 12 month high of $108.67.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

In related news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.