Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,486,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,411 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $33,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000.

PEB has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of PEB opened at $23.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.49. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $26.45.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 210.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.44%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $476,386.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $184,223.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,979 shares of company stock valued at $772,842. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

