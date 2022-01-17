Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 102,069 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,022,250 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 102,069 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 5.18% of Brookline Bancorp worth $61,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 6,822 shares of company stock worth $113,082 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BRKL opened at $17.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $76.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

