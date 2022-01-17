Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 26,233 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 406,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,233 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $42,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 4,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 86.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

In other SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $135,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,655 shares of company stock worth $385,089 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX stock opened at $106.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $80.36 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.67 and its 200 day moving average is $114.09.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.88.

SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.