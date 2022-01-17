Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 67,880 Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,107,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,880 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $53,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 8,523.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $57.52 on Monday. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $59.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.45 and a 200-day moving average of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.82.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $246.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 47.17%.

CSGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

