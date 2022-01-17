FUNToken Price Hits $0.0116 on Top Exchanges (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 17th. Over the last seven days, FUNToken has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One FUNToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $127.84 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00056786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUNToken (FUN) is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,989,122,591 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

