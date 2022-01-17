FUTURAX Trading Up 59.7% This Week (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 60% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 17th. FUTURAX has a total market cap of $49,327.46 and approximately $209.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUTURAX coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FUTURAX has traded 59.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.71 or 0.00382270 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000146 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007976 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001215 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.64 or 0.00960142 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003587 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX (CRYPTO:FTXT) is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global

FUTURAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

