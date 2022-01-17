FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Bionano Genomics, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bionano Genomics in a report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.25). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bionano Genomics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Maxim Group began coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BNGO opened at $2.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99. The company has a market cap of $737.42 million, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.73. Bionano Genomics has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $15.69.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 390.68%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Bionano Genomics by 80.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the third quarter worth about $57,000. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

