FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Decreased by Analyst

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Ameren in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.86 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.88. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ameren’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $88.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.41 and a 200 day moving average of $85.32. Ameren has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Ameren in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 47.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

