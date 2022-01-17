FY2021 EPS Estimates for ConocoPhillips Raised by Truist Securities (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Equities researchers at Truist Securities upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a report issued on Friday, January 14th. Truist Securities analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings of $6.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.95. Truist Securities also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Argus increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.26.

Shares of COP stock opened at $86.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $39.70 and a 1 year high of $86.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 58.04%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

