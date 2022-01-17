FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Increased by Analyst

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hershey in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.10. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hershey’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get Hershey alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.88.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $199.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.08. The company has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Hershey has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $199.91.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $26,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,877 shares of company stock worth $4,294,788. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.