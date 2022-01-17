FY2022 EPS Estimates for J Sainsbury plc Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:JSAIY)

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for J Sainsbury in a report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will earn $1.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J Sainsbury’s FY2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.37.

Shares of J Sainsbury stock opened at $15.83 on Monday. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $18.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5824 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

