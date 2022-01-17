FY2023 EPS Estimates for Bandwidth Inc. Lowered by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bandwidth in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Enders now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BAND. reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised Bandwidth from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.44.

Bandwidth stock opened at $67.95 on Monday. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $60.13 and a fifty-two week high of $196.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 86.29 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,932,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 447,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,382,000 after purchasing an additional 41,821 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $62,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $39,560.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,025 shares of company stock worth $145,820 in the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

