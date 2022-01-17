FY2023 EPS Estimates for Shaw Communications Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shaw Communications in a report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.25.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $30.17 on Monday. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.68.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,545,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001,945 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,836,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,262 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,349,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,978,000 after purchasing an additional 483,178 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,125,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,291,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,194 shares during the period. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0789 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

