FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Issued By KeyCorp

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Entergy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $7.07 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.76. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entergy’s FY2025 earnings at $7.39 EPS.

ETR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Entergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Entergy stock opened at $111.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $115.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Entergy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 3.5% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 35,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 66.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

