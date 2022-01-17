GateToken Price Hits $7.04 on Top Exchanges (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One GateToken coin can now be bought for approximately $7.04 or 0.00016507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a market cap of $550.05 million and approximately $6.42 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00057232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007309 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,177,012 coins. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io . The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars.

