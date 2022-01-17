Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Short Interest Up 79.6% in December

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 79.6% from the December 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS GENGF traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 205,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,200. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65. Gear Energy has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.86.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Gear Energy from C$1.05 to C$1.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Gear Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties are located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on June 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.