Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Price Target Increased to CHF 650 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 565 to CHF 650 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cheuvreux cut Geberit from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Geberit from CHF 690 to CHF 680 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Geberit has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $650.00.

OTCMKTS GBERY opened at $71.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.21. Geberit has a one year low of $59.18 and a one year high of $84.67.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

