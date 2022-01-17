Gemini Dollar Price Tops $1.00 (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 17th. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $200.28 million and $7.56 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00057602 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007444 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

GUSD is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 200,410,823 coins. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

