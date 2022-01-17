Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Analysts predict that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) will report earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.60). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.
On average, analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.80). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gemini Therapeutics.
Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.04.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMTX. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,605,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 421.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,317 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 837,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 297,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 1,539.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 289,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ GMTX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.12. 233,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,890. Gemini Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.86.
Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile
Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.
Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gemini Therapeutics (GMTX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.