Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTA opened at $10.21 on Thursday. Genenta Science has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $13.13.

Genenta Science Company Profile

Genenta Science S.p.A. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of hematopoietic stem progenitor cell immuno-gene therapy for solid tumors, including the lead product candidate, Temferon(TM). Genenta Science S.p.A. is based in MILAN, Italy.

