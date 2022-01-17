Genenta Science SPA’s (NASDAQ:GNTA) Quiet Period Set To Expire on January 24th

Genenta Science’s (NASDAQ:GNTA) quiet period will end on Monday, January 24th. Genenta Science had issued 2,400,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $27,600,000 based on an initial share price of $11.50. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNTA. Maxim Group started coverage on Genenta Science in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genenta Science in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Genenta Science alerts:

Shares of GNTA stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. Genenta Science has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $13.13.

Genenta Science S.p.A. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of hematopoietic stem progenitor cell immuno-gene therapy for solid tumors, including the lead product candidate, Temferon(TM). Genenta Science S.p.A. is based in MILAN, Italy.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Genenta Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genenta Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.