Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 550 Shares of Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMG) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 47,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSMG stock opened at $18.89 on Monday. Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $14.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66.

