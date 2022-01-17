Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $176,000 Holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KREF. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter worth $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.8% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Shares of KREF stock opened at $22.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 540.30, a quick ratio of 540.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.34.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 80.75%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

