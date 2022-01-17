Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,020,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTH opened at $133.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.46. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $131.29 and a 1-year high of $193.97.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

