Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 900 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 894,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 158,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 323,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 19,974 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 168,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 80,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BGT opened at $14.06 on Monday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.42.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

