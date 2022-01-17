Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will post sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $999.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Generac reported sales of $761.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year sales of $3.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Generac.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNRC. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $481.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.55.

GNRC opened at $306.28 on Monday. Generac has a twelve month low of $243.21 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,450. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 1,284.6% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 164,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,985,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Generac by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Generac by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Generac (GNRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.