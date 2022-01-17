General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Short Interest Update

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the December 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stolper Co increased its holdings in General American Investors by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 6,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 23.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. 20.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAM traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $43.27. The stock had a trading volume of 29,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,600. General American Investors has a fifty-two week low of $35.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.56.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 0.78%.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

